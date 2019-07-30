Chavo Guerrero on Why Randy Orton Is So Special, Hypes Upcoming Season of GLOW

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed Chavo Guerrero for its WINCLY podcast. During the interview, he discussed why Randy Orton is such a great performer and wrestler, and he also discussed his work on GLOW. Additionally, Guerrero revealed he will be working as a producer on an upcoming episode of Dark Side of the Ring. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Chavo Guerrero on why Randy Orton is so special: “He’s so good; his timing is impeccable. His presence in the ring is so good. He’s got you from his entrance to his exit and he commands the audience. I remember the first time I saw him do that Viper thing…I thought to myself, ‘Man, why didn’t I think of that? That’s so cool!’ You can really feel it; he just connects with the fans so well. He’s special for sure.”

Chavo Guerrero on Season 3 of GLOW: “Man, every year [the talent] is topping each other. The executive producers understand that they have an audience coming back and you have to give them something better or different than before. So every year they are topping the previous year. What’s cool is that the character-building in Season 3 is amazing and you get to meet the new characters. You get to see who they are and what they’re about. It’s the same executive producer as Orange is the New Black and if you’re a fan of that show, you know that not every character is touched on in the season. In the next season they touch on a new character and that’s the M.O. we’re going for. You’ll see characters that you haven’t seen the backstory yet, you’ll see more of them as well as some pretty good wrestling.”

Guerrero on how the actors have improved since the season of the show: “It’s a little different than the first season when they didn’t even know how to step into the ring and climb through the ropes. Now it’s different; I can’t say they are seasoned veterans but they catch back up really fast. I always get them for a month before we start the season and with this last year in just one week we were back to where we were at. They’re having fun now. The first season everyone was like a deer in the headlights where they were like, ‘Oh my God, am I going to be able to do this? What is this guy gonna expect from me?’ Now that we have each other’s trust, they know I just want nothing but the best from them.”

Guerrero on his uncle Mondo Guerrero moving away from wrestling and becoming an actor and stuntman: “He kind of stepped away from wrestling and became an actor and stunt man. I was like, ‘Why?’ But now doing the same thing I get it as you have a union now and you’re guaranteed pay. Being a part of a union is pretty amazing and insurance and a pension is something not in wrestling,” said Guerrero before adding that the GLOW cast freaked out when they heard how WWE Superstars are treated such as having to get their own rental cars. Now, being a part of the Screen Actors Guild is amazing.”

Chavo Guerrero on working as a producer on an upcoming Dark Side of the Ring: “I have multiple irons in the fire and I’m always working and hustling. I have some really cool things coming up as I’m a producer on an upcoming episode of Dark Side Of The Ring. I’ve also got some other things going; things you will absolutely love. If you love me now you are going to want to marry me in about six months.”