Chavo Guerrero Says AEW Wrestler Was Cast For Young Rock Season 2

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Chavo Guerrero said that an AEW wrestler has been cast in the second season of NBC’s Young Rock. He declined to say who the wrestler was, however. Here are highlights:

On if The Rock would run for President: “Well, if I was going to run for President, and I had the avenue to make my own show about me possibly running for President, that’s a great way to do it. Who knows? I don’t really think he’s even thinking that far ahead. But probably in the back of his mind. I’d vote for Rock, he’d be great. I would love to see him debate, that would be amazing.”

On working with the Rock: “I am working with Seven Bucks Production, his production company on a different project that we partnered up on. Hopefully, that gets up off the ground pretty soon, but we just sold that show. You know, I am his boy, so whatever he needs. If he needs me to work for the XFL, I’ll work on the XFL, if he needs me to work on the Young Rock, I’m there. Hell, if he needs me to drink ZOA, I am his guy.”

On which companies he’d want to work with: “I keep it open. I have been the one to close some doors before with the Guerrero attitude, the Guerrero rebal-ism if you want to call it. That we all inherited from my dad, Chavo Sr. But, I have kind of learned from that. I am just keeping everything open and it’s totally fine. I am open to work with AEW, I am open to work with WWE. Whatever, it is great. I am still the wrestling guy in Hollywood, so I’ve got other projects coming on there.”

On an AEW wrestler appearing in Young Rock season two: “It’s only beneficial to whatever company I end up at because the projects that I am working on are usually all wrestling projects. So I have the ability when they start casting, whatever organization I am working for, get their guys looked at. It’s a no-brainer,” he added. “In fact, I don’t want to say who it is, because I don’t think I can talk about it yet. But for Young Rock season two, I helped cast a guy from AEW on it. I won’t say a name yet, but he played a great part and he was awesome. But that was a great working relationship, because I was like, ‘oh AEW, perfect.’ It works great.”