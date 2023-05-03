Chavo Guerrero Says He Doesn’t Talk to Vickie Guerrero Anymore, Supports Sherilyn

As previously reported, Vickie Guerrero’s daughter Sherilyn accused her stepfather, Kris Benson, of sexually assaulting her. Vickie later issued a statement noting that she and Sherilyn have had a volatile relationship since her daughter was 12. In an interview with WrestleBinge (via Wrestling Inc), Chavo Guerrero doubled down on his support of Sherilyn and added that he doesn’t talk to Vickie anymore.

He said: “I don’t really talk to Vickie. We don’t talk. Especially after this and her response, I was kind of like, ‘Urgh.’ That’s just not good. I really can’t comment on that one too much. That’s really between her and her daughter and I support her daughter 100% in her coming out against the allegations, but that’s really between them two and I don’t want to interject myself into that.“