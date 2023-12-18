Chavo Guerrero Shares The Biggest Lesson He Learned From Vince McMahon

Former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero recently spoke to Insight with Chris Van Vliet (per Wrestling Inc) to promote the upcoming film The Iron Claw and shared the biggest lesson he learned from Vince McMahon while in WWE. You can check out some highlights below:

On the lesson: “The main thing is this: and this is coming from Vince’s mouth too: ‘Chavo, I have failed a lot more than I have succeeded, but when I succeeded, I succeeded very big.’ And that made me think, he was not afraid to crash and burn.”

On McMahon betting it all on WrestleMania 1: “He financed WrestleMania by mortgaging his house and mortgaging everything. He told me, if WrestleMania was not a hit, he was done. And, of course, look what it turned into.”