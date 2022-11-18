Chavo Guerrero Talks Working On The Iron Claw, Whether MJF Could Have a Big Hollywood Career

Chavo Guerrero is busy in Hollywood between his work on Young Rock and The Iron Claw, and he talked about working on the latter in a new interview. Guerrero is working as the wrestling coordinator on the A24 film which stars Zac Efron and more, and during an interview with Wrestling Inc he spoke about how Efron is doing in the role of Kevin Von Erich.

Guerrero was also asked about reports that MJF is appearing in the film and declined to confirm anything on that front, but he shared his thoughts on how the AEW star is adapting to Hollywood and his potential there. Some highlights are below:.

On his work in The Iron Claw: “Yeah, so Iron Claw is… The cat’s out of the bag now. People know that he’s a part of it. After People Magazine posted a big picture of Zac and me and it, so it’s not a secret anymore. But what happened is that I got called from the director, Sean Durkin, who recruited me to make this movie with him. That’s how it happened. I just got a call from him, and actually I got a call from a funny mutual friend, Alison Brie, called me and said, ‘Hey Chavo, this director’s trying to get ahold of you. You may want to talk to him. He’s pretty good,’ so that’s kind of how it got started.

On how Zac Efron’s doing with the wrestling portion of the film: “Zac is awesome. He’s a machine. You can tell. You look at his body, the guy doesn’t stop. He’s a machine. He’s going to really surprise a lot of people. I can’t talk too much about it, but he’s going to surprise a lot of people. He’s a guy that brings it every single time.”

On MJF being involved in the film: “Well, I don’t really know on that one yet, to be honest. That’s got something between him. He keeps, I think, denying it even though he’s been announced. So I can’t really talk about that one until it actually happens.”

On how MJF is adapting to acting: “MJF is pretty good at everything he does, so he adapts pretty well. And even if he doesn’t know what’s going on, he would never let you know that he doesn’t know what’s going on. He’s pretty good at working everybody and anything he does. I’m a fan for sure. I’m a fan of him. And he’s a guy that, he knows how to get heat. He knows how to ruffle feathers, and man, I just think this guy’s just getting started. He’s young, he’s going to get better and better.”

On if MJF could have a career like John Cena or The Rock: “I see him more as a Roddy Piper potential. You know how Roddy could just… He was really quick witted. He could really ruffle feathers. And I just saw an old interview of… Because Territories are, the Portland episode just aired. So people are posting a lot of old stuff of Roddy because he was all over that Portland episode. And I saw an interview he did, and it was in a Portland news show. Man, he was very straight to the point, antagonistic, keeping kayfabe, but also just was really, he just pushed the envelope better than anybody ever does. Anytime you see Cena or Rock, or Batista for the most part in interviews, they’re very PC in a sense. MJF is not. He’s more like a Roddy Piper. He ruffles feathers and gets people going. It’s cool to see. I love it.”