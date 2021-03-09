Chavo Guerrero On Teaching Young Rock Actors To Take Bumps, Hollywood Changing Stance On Pro Wrestling

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Chavo Guerrero discussed teaching Young Rock actors to take bumps, why Hollywood has changed its stance on pro wrestling, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Chavo Guerrero on teaching Young Rock actors to take bumps: “Nobody was a wrestler there, except for a couple of the extras. All the main actors had no wrestling experience whatsoever. It was up to me to teach these guys what I could do, and we were on a time crunch. It wasn’t like on GLOW, where I had these actors for a month before they even started filming. So, everyday, five days a week, three hours a day, two classes a day, I was training these girls. This, we were on a time crunch. A lot of times I would’ve at least had a double there for these actors.

“We were in one city in Australia, and with that pandemic and with that lockdown and the quarantine, I had nobody to choose from. So a lot of times I was like, ‘Hey guys, unfortunately you guys are doing all your own bumps. You guys are doing all your own moves.’ You’re going to see some super great stuff, and it’s all these actors doing everything, because there were no doubles. We couldn’t have doubles there. If it was in LA, yeah I would’ve had doubles for them just in case, but this was the actors doing everything.”

On why he thinks Hollywood has changed its stance on pro wrestling: “What I think happened was Hollywood realized what we already knew. Wrestling is super interesting. It’s not just getting in the ring and falling. The behind the scenes of wrestling is so interesting, like with Dark Side of the Ring, which I was apart of also. All of that stuff with GLOW, and Young Rock, and Heels, wrestling is really, really interesting. It’s so dynamic and so different than anything else that Hollywood is starting to realize that. And they’re starting to realize too that these wrestlers, it’s not just Hulk Hogan and Dwayne Johnson, but you got Batista killing it. You got Cena killing it. You got a lot of these wrestlers coming in [to Hollywood] and just becoming huge box office stars.”