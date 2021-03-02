Chavo Guerrero Discusses His Role On Young Rock, The Rock’s Involvement With The Show

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Chavo Guerrero discussed his role on the Young Rock series on NBC, The Rock’s involvement with the show, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Chavo Guerrero on how he got the job of Wrestling Coordinator on Young Rock: “I kind of was just sitting there for about five-six months. And then I got a call from Brian and said, ‘Hey, we have this show called Young Rock. We can’t film. We’re ready to go. It’s all green lit, but we can’t film in Los Angeles because of everything going on. Everything’s shut down. So we’re going to Australia to film. Do you know any wrestling coordinators in that area?’ And I’m like, ‘First of all, a wrestling trainer and wrestling coordinator for TV are two completely separate things. That’s like apples and oranges. I know one person, me.’

“And they go, ‘Oh, would you want to go?’ And I said, ‘Well, absolutely,’ and they go, ‘Oh, we weren’t sure if you’d want to do this.’ And I said, ‘Absolutely, 100%.’ The only real problem was getting into Australia because right now, everything’s shut down. You have to have special permission from the Australian government and you have to be an essential worker to be able to travel over there. They submit me, and it was like, ‘We want you really bad, but it’s up to them, to the Australian government.’ And we were lucky enough to get that okay. We went in there. I quarantined for two weeks, and then we got to work on this project. It was great.”

On The Rock’s involvement in the show: “He’s very very involved. It’s not like he just put his name on it and then said, okay, I’ll see you in two months. No, he is super involved in Zoom meetings, and he’s got final say in everything. He was not in Australia though because of the fact that he can’t quarantine for two weeks. He’s got too much going on, and when you say quarantine, I was in a hotel room for two weeks. The police escorted me in. They close the door, and then two weeks later, they opened the door. That’s some serious stuff.

“He filmed all of his stuff in Atlanta. After we filmed the first episode or two, our executive producer [Nahnatchka Khan], and the creator also, she flew back to Atlanta and did his stuff with Dwyane. He was never actually on set but Zoom meetings and that stuff all the time. That’s kind of how everybody collaborated with him. Any question I had I would just tell Brian. Brian would text him right away. We would find out Rocky wants to do — I still call him Rocky — Rocky wants to do this. Rocky wants to do that. So I’m like, okay great. Let’s get it done.”