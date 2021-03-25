Chavo Guerrero Explains Why Choreographing Matches On Young Rock Is Harder Than Actual Wrestling

Chavo Guerrero has become one of the top fight choreographers when it comes to depicting wrestling in Hollywood, and he explained why it’s harder to do so than work an actual match in a new interview. Guerrero appeared on the Conway On Demand Podcast and explained that the multi-angle nature of film and television along with the fact that stars aren’t experienced wrestlers can make it harder than working in the ring.

“Pro wrestling, when you’re on the circuit like that like with WWE or [AEW], you’re working with the guy who is hopefully as good as you, but a lot of times they’re not,” Guerrero said (per Fightful). “So, you’re constantly working around your injuries and their injuries and a storyline. You’re really putting your life in your health in their hands because I may be doing a move that the guy knows how to do or I have told him that I’m going to do that move but really, if he doesn’t base me right or if he messes up, I can flip it out of his hands and land right on my neck. It’s really like a dance that you’re trying to and that’s kind of what you’re doing and wrestling.”

He continued, “But, what I’m doing now in film choreography and fight choreography, I have to tailor all these different moves to what my actor can do and what they feel comfortable doing. Remember, I’m not training them to do a WrestleMania match, I’m training them to do a scene in front of the camera, like a one-sided camera, So, it’s a little bit different and sometimes, it’s harder because if I’m wrestling, I wrestle 20 straight minutes and I’m done. Sometimes, these actors, I have them doing the same 30 or 45 seconds little routine for six hours because they switch the camera angle, then they’ll switch it again, and then they’ll go to lunch, come back, warm-up, and do it again. So, that choreography may have two or three little falls in it but you do that ten times, that’s thirty falls these guys are taking, so sometimes it’s harder.”

Guerrero is the fight/stunt coordinator for Young Rock and did the same job on GLOW. He served as wrestling coordinator for an episode of Netflix’s Love in 2018.