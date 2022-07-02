wrestling

A Look At The Stage For Tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank

July 2, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Money in the Bank SD Womens Image Credit: WWE

411’s own Jeffrey Harris is live at WWE Money in the Bank and has sent out shots of the stage for the show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. You can see photos of the stage below. You can also follow along with our live coverage here.

WWE Money in the Bank

