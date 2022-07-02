wrestling
A Look At The Stage For Tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank
411’s own Jeffrey Harris is live at WWE Money in the Bank and has sent out shots of the stage for the show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. You can see photos of the stage below. You can also follow along with our live coverage here.
The journey begins! 411’s @Wheeljack83 is coming to you live from MGM Grand Garden Arena for WWE Money in the Bank 2022! #WWEMITB #WWE #MITB pic.twitter.com/6gbvFZZXPT
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 2, 2022
This is what it looks like for WWE Money in the Bank for section 215. #WWEMITB #WWE #MITB #MoneyInTheBank pic.twitter.com/9qAhWe4nwf
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 2, 2022
Looks like The Street Profits were causing some commotion in the Kickoff show booth. #TheStreetProfits #WWEMITB #MITB pic.twitter.com/M9I9CvYdzt
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 2, 2022
So no Kickoff match again tonight. Looks like they are going to go straight to the main card. #WWEMITB #MITB #WWE pic.twitter.com/WlvsYRaEmq
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 2, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Matthew Rehwoldt Issues Statement Calling Out Wrestling Entertainment Series for Costing Him Time & Income
- Jim Ross On His Reaction To Hulk Hogan vs. Shawn Michaels At SummerSlam 2005, Michaels’ Selling In the Match
- Tammy Sytch Asks For Public Defender In DUI Manslaughter Case, Warned By Judge Over Fiance’s Behavior
- WWE Reportedly Considering Main Roster Call-Up For Solo Sikoa