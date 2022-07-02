A Look At The Stage For Tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank

411’s own Jeffrey Harris is live at WWE Money in the Bank and has sent out shots of the stage for the show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. You can see photos of the stage below. You can also follow along with our live coverage here.

The journey begins! 411’s @Wheeljack83 is coming to you live from MGM Grand Garden Arena for WWE Money in the Bank 2022! #WWEMITB #WWE #MITB pic.twitter.com/6gbvFZZXPT — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 2, 2022

Looks like The Street Profits were causing some commotion in the Kickoff show booth. #TheStreetProfits #WWEMITB #MITB pic.twitter.com/M9I9CvYdzt — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 2, 2022