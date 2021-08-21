Check Out Photos Of Allegiant Stadium Set Up For Tonight’s WWE Summerslam PPV

WWE is set to air Summerslam tonight on Peacock at 8 PM ET, from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. 411’s own Jeffrey Harris is on hand to cover the show and he’s provided pictures of the stadium set up ahead of the big event. You can see photos of the ring, the staging area and video wall below. He’s also included photos of the official Summerslam program. We’ll have live coverage of the event tonight as well, which you can find here.

411’s own Jeffrey Harris @Wheeljack83 is reporting live on the scene from SummerSlam tonight! He will be providing live tweets, coverage and photos from the event. #WWE #summerslam2021 pic.twitter.com/R5CrU104Wm — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) August 21, 2021

Our understanding is that this is the wrestler entrance way/tunnel. #WWE #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/u7C836Elyc — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) August 21, 2021