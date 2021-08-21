wrestling / News

Check Out Photos Of Allegiant Stadium Set Up For Tonight’s WWE Summerslam PPV

August 21, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE SummerSlam

WWE is set to air Summerslam tonight on Peacock at 8 PM ET, from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. 411’s own Jeffrey Harris is on hand to cover the show and he’s provided pictures of the stadium set up ahead of the big event. You can see photos of the ring, the staging area and video wall below. He’s also included photos of the official Summerslam program. We’ll have live coverage of the event tonight as well, which you can find here.

