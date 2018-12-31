Check Out Photos Of John Cena’s Appearance On Tomorrow’s Smackdown Live (SPOILERS)

John Cena is advertised for tomorrow’s New Year’s Day episode of Smackdown Live, which was taped this past Saturday at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. After a promo, he is interrupted by Becky Lynch and the two later team up to face Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas and Zelina Vega. From our report:

“* John Cena comes to the ring for a promo. Cena issues an open challenge but Becky Lynch interrupts and tells him that she’s the new man around WWE, and she’s taking his place. Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega interrupt. Vega talks trash to Becky and Cena. Cena challenges Vega and Almas to a tag team match, and they accept.

* Becky Lynch and John Cena defeated Zelina Vega and Andrade “Cien” Almas. Cena hit his signature moves on Almas but Becky tossed Cena out of the ring and made Vega submit to the Dis-Arm-Her for the win.”

Cena has gone from a bumblebee to a birdbox monster to the next person in the mans firing line🔥🔥🔥🔥 2019 ain’t ready for Becky. pic.twitter.com/FNdHUBs9se — R.Dream (@WWERDream) December 30, 2018

Becky must not be a fan of Cena’s hair 😂😂

pic.twitter.com/w5mPwvUmaU — Tyler – #THANKYOUROMAN (@UnifiedFuture99) December 30, 2018

Becky wants Cena to clearly understand that they are not friends lol… pic.twitter.com/3XvFLzDVBX — Delbert Fowler (@dfowl92) December 30, 2018

Becky even tagged Cena in with a hard slap to his chest. Went face to face with Almas. The Man will take on anyone 📷🙌 pic.twitter.com/fc4GdlXves — Kim (@kimberlasskick) December 30, 2018

After Cena hits a flurry and finished with his AA and his new punch on Almas, Becky throws Cena out of the ring, beats Zelina and does a "you can't see me" when Cena wants a make up handshake. Absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/Aet80tAYL8 — Rich Fann II (@Rich_Fann) December 30, 2018

Fuck spoilers, I’m posting this. Becky threw Cena out of the ring #SDLive pic.twitter.com/wZd74ThTiz — FPW (@WrestleFPW) December 30, 2018