Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Check Out Photos Of John Cena’s Appearance On Tomorrow’s Smackdown Live (SPOILERS)

December 31, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
John Cena Smackdown

John Cena is advertised for tomorrow’s New Year’s Day episode of Smackdown Live, which was taped this past Saturday at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. After a promo, he is interrupted by Becky Lynch and the two later team up to face Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas and Zelina Vega. From our report:

* John Cena comes to the ring for a promo. Cena issues an open challenge but Becky Lynch interrupts and tells him that she’s the new man around WWE, and she’s taking his place. Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega interrupt. Vega talks trash to Becky and Cena. Cena challenges Vega and Almas to a tag team match, and they accept.

* Becky Lynch and John Cena defeated Zelina Vega and Andrade “Cien” Almas. Cena hit his signature moves on Almas but Becky tossed Cena out of the ring and made Vega submit to the Dis-Arm-Her for the win.

article topics :

John Cena, Smackdown, Joseph Lee

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading