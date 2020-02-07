wrestling / News
Cheeseburger Signs New ROH Contract
February 7, 2020 | Posted by
– ROH announced that Cheeseburger has signed a new contract with the promotion. Terms of the deal were not given. Cheeseburger has been with ROH since 2013 and worked as a trainer at the ROH Dojo.
Cheeseburger has officially signed a new ROH contract!
Cheeseburger has a heart of gold…or cheese? Gold cheese? Erm…anyway…
His heart combined with solid wrestling skills & overwhelming support from Honor Nation has made Cheeseburger a successful ROH competitor!#ROH 🤝 pic.twitter.com/vqf7qeOJbv
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 7, 2020
As previously reported, ROH also announced the signing of Adam Brooks earlier today.
