Cheeseburger Signs New ROH Contract

– ROH announced that Cheeseburger has signed a new contract with the promotion. Terms of the deal were not given. Cheeseburger has been with ROH since 2013 and worked as a trainer at the ROH Dojo.

Cheeseburger has officially signed a new ROH contract! Cheeseburger has a heart of gold…or cheese? Gold cheese? Erm…anyway… His heart combined with solid wrestling skills & overwhelming support from Honor Nation has made Cheeseburger a successful ROH competitor!#ROH 🤝 pic.twitter.com/vqf7qeOJbv — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 7, 2020

As previously reported, ROH also announced the signing of Adam Brooks earlier today.