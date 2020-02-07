wrestling / News

Cheeseburger Signs New ROH Contract

February 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– ROH announced that Cheeseburger has signed a new contract with the promotion. Terms of the deal were not given. Cheeseburger has been with ROH since 2013 and worked as a trainer at the ROH Dojo.

As previously reported, ROH also announced the signing of Adam Brooks earlier today.

