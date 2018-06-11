Cheeseburger, Xavier Woods React to IHOP Becoming International House of Burgers

– Cheeseburger and Xavier Woods have commented on IHOP changing their name to the International House Of Burgers. The restaurant chain announced on Monday that they would rebrand to IHOb, prompting Pro Wrestling Sheet to ask the ROH star about the name change.

“A nice breakfast at IHOP is almost a national pastime at this point,” Cheeseburger said. “I can’t understand who thought the breakfast game wasn’t working out and that the solution was to become a burger joint…Burger places are already a packed market and as a self proclaimed burger expert I question this decision. They stated pancakes are staying, but I too worry that lack of emphasis on breakfast items will begin to drop their quality of those delicious pancakes. I’m open-minded so I’ll at least give them a chance.”

Woods, being a pancake expert as a member of The New Day also commented on Twitter: