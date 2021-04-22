Chelsea Green Almost Went By The Name Victorious In WWE

In an interview with Fightful, Chelsea Green revealed that the original plan after her debut match on Smackdown last year was to use the name Victorious. However, she broke her arm in the match and so plans for her were put on hold. Here are highlights:

On getting the name Victorious: “That was gonna happen. I don’t know, but I told I was Victorious. At first I thought it was a joke. Like, I giggled when I got told and then when I found out it was real, honestly, I love it. I think that the name is so… Oh, my God. There’s so many plays on Victorious that I could have used. So many finishing and submission names. So many puns. Oh, man. I could have used that. I remember all day that day everyone was singing Bobby Roode’s Glorious to me, but with Victorious”

On getting announced by her real name: “That shocked me. when I saw my name, I heard it as Chelsea Green, I was like, ‘Wait. What the hell?’ I was very confused. Then I think I asked someone when my arm was broken in the back, I asked someone, ‘I’m confused. Why was my name Chelsea? What’s going on.’ They were like, ‘Oh, in the post match segment you were gonna reveal that your name was Victorious.’ ‘Cause I had a promo afterwards where Billie Kay says something like, ‘Ooh, look at you,’ and I say, basically, ‘I’m Victorious. For many different reasons.’”

On what plans WWE had for her; “I heard nothing. So, I really do think that I changed Vince’s mind in that meeting and so I think that when it came down to ‘Who should be in this match today?’ ‘Who should win?’ He said my name and I’m so thankful for that, but beyond that I don’t think there was any plans and I honestly think if you truly think about that Survivor Series match and the storylines that were within it, I was going to go into that match the same way I went into the NXT ladder match at Takeover—with zero storyline and in wrestling there’s nothing worse than zero storyline. Like, truly. Would I have been the one taking the pin? Probably. Would I have cared? Absolutely not. I needed to get out there. If you want to give me a big boot and pin me right off the bat. Honestly, go ahead. I’m good. I’m your girl. I’ve done it before, I’ll do it again. But, I really do think I was in no position to even be in that match.”