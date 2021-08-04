wrestling / News
Chelsea Green Announced For NWA Empowerrr
In a post on Instagram, Mickie James announced that Chelsea Green will be part of the NWA Women’s Invitational Tournament at Empowerrr on August 28. She joins Tootie Lynn and Jamie Senegal. The winner of the tournament gets a title shot at NWA 73.
She wrote: “She never saw it coming!!! @chelseaagreen welcome to @nwa #EMPowerrr
Just having a little dinner at @deaconsnewsouth with my friend and director of the “Grown Ass Woman” music video @churchietv *coming soon* Just left @chapelhartband amazing #ListeningParty downtown for their new album “The Girls Are Back in Town” & I legit cried. I’m so embarrassed. They had to bring me tissues. Saw our girl @chelseaagreen in the comments and had a little something I NEEDED to discuss! She asked for the #MAINEVENT & well ChelChel you got it babe! I’m so excited!!! I will see on 8/28 at @nwa #EMPowerrr also…. Bringing the scrunchie back! 😍😍😍😍
#Announcement #NWA #NWA73 #Women’sWrestlingMatters #HotMess #JustDoingMyBest #Imhungry #MistakesGettingCold #TheyreOut ofCrawfish”
