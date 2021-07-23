wrestling / News
Chelsea Green Back In a Cast After Slammiversary Match
Chelsea Green is back to wearing a cast following her matches at Slammiversary and Impact Wrestling. As previously reported, Green was her fiancé Matt Cardona’s tag team partner at Slammiversary and then competed at the Impact tapings including last night’s episode. Green took to social media and revealed that her doctor saw the match, “laughed, said ‘I knew it’ and then proceeded to put me back in a cast.”
Green was noted as having been medically cleared to compete at Slammiversary during commentary and said on her podcast that she was able to be cleared because they were in Tennessee and didn’t have a health commission, as opposed to ROH where she is waiting to be cleared by the Maryland Commission before competing for them.
Off to the surgeons. He told me to take it easy. What do you think he’ll say when I show him the one-armed Canadian destroyer I hit? 😇 #YOLO pic.twitter.com/WfxuHrk5UN
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) July 23, 2021
I showed my surgeon the video. He laughed, said “I knew it” and then proceeded to put me back in a cast… 🙃 pic.twitter.com/R2wOHVUfsM
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) July 23, 2021
