Chelsea Green Has Banned Wedgies From Professional Wrestling

The WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green has issued an executive order, banning wedgies from professional wrestling. This happened after Naomi gave her a wedgie on Smackdown. In a post on Twitter, she wrote:

“From The Office of Chelsea Green

The (first ever) Women’s United States Champion

February 15, 2025

Dear Concerned Citizens, On the evening of Friday, February 14, 2025, the defendant, or as I say the culprit, Nasty Naomi, orchestrated a premeditated, juvenile and inhumane attack on your United States Champion. Earlier today my cabinet and I held an emergency vote.

In jurisdiction with Code 4292 of the penal agreement, and an unanimous vote of 99-1, I hereby ban the use of wedgies during professional wrestling matches. Any further use of said “move” can and will result in permanent banishment from my ring.

To my loyal followers of our beloved nation, I will not stand for this tyranny. Please rest assured you may continue to pledge your allegiance to Chelsea Green with the utmost confidence.

This will be my final comment on this matter.”