Chelsea Green Believes That WWE Women’s Tag Division Is Doing Well

Chelsea Green is feeling good about the current state of the WWE Women’s tag team division. Green is a former champion of the division, and she recently told Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co that she believes the division is headed in a good direction with a deep roster of teams. You can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On the current women’s tag division: “Actually, if you think about if you break down the amount of tag teams we have we’re doing well. Even if we throw in a couple of tag teams, if we throw in Shotzi with someone, if we throw in Mia Yim with someone, Ivy and Maxinne, again our roster is deep right now. So, I really think we’ve got a good chance of having these titles continue to mean something and not take the dip that we’ve seen in the past.”

On the importance of keeping the momentum going: “I think going into WrestleMania having a really banger tag team match is going to be key to that, and I can’t see why it wouldn’t happen. Triple H is really putting a lot of effort into the females and into the female division. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I just feel like this year is going to be really good for women in WWE.