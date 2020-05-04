WWE News: Chelsea Green Posts Booty Workout Video, McIntyre Taunts Murphy, Tamina Instagram Post

May 4, 2020 | Posted by

– Chelsea Green posted a new booty workout to her YouTube page today, along with her morning leg day workout routine.

– Drew McIntyre taunted Murphy on Twitter today:

“Dear Murphy,

Welcome to Claymore Country. Population, you!!!

#MustBeMonday #WWERaw”

The two are set to face in a non-title match on RAW tonight.

– Tamina posted this to Instagram today:

“TAMINA GOES TO THERAPY!

I can and I will BE NICE😩….. @itsmebayley @wwe @wwethebump @wweonfox #TAMINA #BAYLEY #MITB #Angerholic #Therapy #TaminasTherapy”