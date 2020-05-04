wrestling / News
WWE News: Chelsea Green Posts Booty Workout Video, McIntyre Taunts Murphy, Tamina Instagram Post
May 4, 2020 | Posted by
– Chelsea Green posted a new booty workout to her YouTube page today, along with her morning leg day workout routine.
– Drew McIntyre taunted Murphy on Twitter today:
“Dear Murphy,
Welcome to Claymore Country. Population, you!!!
#MustBeMonday #WWERaw”
The two are set to face in a non-title match on RAW tonight.
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) May 4, 2020
– Tamina posted this to Instagram today:
“TAMINA GOES TO THERAPY!
I can and I will BE NICE😩….. @itsmebayley @wwe @wwethebump @wweonfox #TAMINA #BAYLEY #MITB #Angerholic #Therapy #TaminasTherapy”
