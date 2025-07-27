Chelsea Green Announces She Is Taking A Break From Social Media

As previously reported, Chelsea Green received backlash for how she handled the death of Hulk Hogan, as some fans apparently felt she was too kind to the Hall oF famer. She didn’t mention his controversial past on CBS and had originally tweeted a message that she had to delete. In a post on Twitter, Green announced the reaction from some people was too much and she has decided to take a break from social media.

She wrote: “I’ve tried to keep my page positive and comedic, but today, a lot changed… and it hit harder than I expected. The name calling, the death threats, the faceless accounts. Social media was supposed to be a fun place and it hasn’t been for a while. It’s been overwhelming and I need to step away for a little bit. Love my PatriHOTS! xo president chels”