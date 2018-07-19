Chelsea Green Bring Pulled From IPW Show Leads to Speculation She’s Working The Mae Young Classic

IPW in the UK has announced that Chelsea Green had to cancel out of her trips to the UK due to circumstances that “will become clearer in the next couple of weeks.” This has led to speculation that she’s working the Mae Young Classic since she just attended a WWE tryout.

