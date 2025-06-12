Chelsea Green Says Her Broken Nose Was A ‘Clean Break’, Thinks Fans Are Tired of Her Feud With Zelina Vega

In an interview with Lightweights (via Fightful), Chelsea Green commented on the broken nose she received on the last WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and why she got lucky with it. She also claimed that fans were tired of her feud with Zelina Vega. Here are highlights:

On her broken nose: “Look, I break my nose so it changes everything… It looks pretty good, eh? I know. Honestly, I’m shocked. It was such a clean break. I barely had bruising, I barely had swelling. I could breathe properly. I was lucky.”

On her feud with Zelina Vega: “I haven’t figured that out yet (if I have unfinished business with WWE Women’s U.S. Title). I haven’t decided. Are we done? I don’t ever wanna do things, like, ad nauseum and I feel like with the title, it’s very easy to stick to the same feuds. The fans saw me and Michin go at it for just I think a little too long and I think they’re done with me and Zelina (Vega) and I don’t wanna push it. I don’t want them to get bored of that championship. I want them to feel excited for what’s to come with the title. So, I feel it would be in the title’s best interest to leave it, to drop it but, me personally, I wanna win it back, obviously. I mean, hello, I want the title back. I want a second term. I wanna make America Green again.”