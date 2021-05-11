wrestling / News
Chelsea Green Hit With Cease & Desist Order, Changes Podcast Name
Chelsea Green has changed the name of her podcast after being hit with a cease and desist order. Green launched a podcast titled Fifty Shades of Green last month following her WWE release.
Today, the wrestler noted that she had been served a cease and desist order and has changed the name of the podcast from 50 Shades of Green to Green With Envy, writing:
“Have you really made it if you haven’t been hit with a Cease & Desist?”
“New name. Same podcast.
Can’t stop me!! #GreenWEnvyPod”
Green did not say what company had sent her the cease and desist letter. The name “50 Shades of Green” is used for everything from cannabis dispensaries to landscaping services.
