Chelsea Green On What Character She Plans to Be Post-WWE, Matt Cardona’s Feud With Nick Gage

Chelsea Green recently discussed her post-WWE plans, her brief tag team with Deonna Purrazzo in NXT and more during a new interview. Green spoke with Inside the Ropes, and you can check out highlights below:

On who she’ll be when she returns to the ring after her no-compete expires: “I think it’s… You know, it’s going to be Chelsea Green, but I think the character that you see is going to be an evolution and a combination of all of them. I’m going to work towards combining them.”

On if she prefers being a character or more like her actual self: “I definitely prefer to be a character. I think, like, normal is boring – in everything! Normal is so boring. So I want to be a character, but I think we have to move slowly and gradually get into that instead of forcing the audience to love the new Hot Mess. You know what I mean? Like, I don’t want to force anybody into that and I don’t want to take everybody back to three years ago when I was that Hot Mess. Like, we have to move on. We have to find a new Hot Mess and a way to get into it, and a way to do it that works for the time now. So that’s, I think, going to be a fun thing that I’ll be playing with in whatever company I end up at. We’re just going to kind of play with, like, what does that look like?”

On her VXT tag team with Deonna Purrazzo not coming to pass: “If I had have pitched VXT now, I wouldn’t have had my whole heart behind it because I realised that maybe one percent of the things that you pitch are used. But at the time, I truly thought, like, ‘Oh, this is it!’ Like once we sat down and we discussed what VXT looked like, what we sounded like, what we performed like, all that and we were all really on the same page, I was like, ‘This is money.’ Like, ‘This is going to be the female Shield.’ When it didn’t happen, I was just like, ‘How? How could it have not happened? This is… This is such money for them.’ But now, of course, I’m not as naive. I’m more privy to the way that this business works and I wouldn’t I wouldn’t be as surprised anymore because that’s just how it is. It’s the right place, the right time, the right person that you pitch it to.”

On Matt Cardona confronting Nick Gage: “I mean, I loved it! I was REALLY excited for it. And I’m mostly excited because I do feel like he was put in a box in the WWE, and maybe it was him that wanted to be in that box, maybe it was him that never pushed to get out of that box – but this is his chance to show the world SO much more. He’s been wrestling for so long – since he was 18, he’s now 36. I mean, he really he’s a wrestling since he was, like, three years old. But I just feel like this puts a little bit more validity behind his name and I love that for him. I think he deserves that. I don’t really want to go and watch it. I don’t really want to witness it. I already had to see the massive cut that he has on its arm that should require stitches. So I’m a little bit nervous for it, of course, just being his fiancee, but I am more excited for it.”

On who from the latest round of releases she’d like to form a faction with: “Definitely Vanessa Borne. I wouldn’t mind both or one of the IIconics … I would like both, but then I also think Santana – she just has such a history with the indies and is so great. I would have like a giant girl band – like Spice Girls – with the IIconics, Vanessa, me and Santana.”