Chelsea Green Says She’s Cleared to Return to the Ring

Chelsea Green is ready to get back in the ring, noting on Tuesday that she’s been officially cleared to do so. The WWE alumna posted to her Green with Envy podcast’s Twitter account to note that she has been cleared, writing:

“Today is a good day! After 3 surgeries on my arm, I am officially cleared to get back in the ring. Oh, how I’ve missed wrestling!!!”

Green has been out of action since November when she suffered an injury in her Smackdown debut. She was released fromo WWE in April and will be able to sign with a company in July once her no-compete clause expires. It was reported last week that she was in talks with Impact Wrestling, where she worked from 2016 through 2018 under the name Laurel Van Ness.