Chelsea Green Tweets on Finishing First NXT Match With a Broken Wrist

– As previously reported, Chelsea Green suffered a wrist injury in NXT in March. Chelsea Green wrote on Twitter today about finishing her first NXT match with a broken wrist. You can check out her series of tweets below.

Green wrote on fishing the match with a broken wrist. She stated, “The finish to my first WWE NXT Full Sail match. At this point my forearm had been broken for about four mins or so. Cleanest finish? Strongest pin? Absolutely not…but I think I pulled it off with one wrist. #IndyForLife”

Alexa Bliss later commented on the tweet and clip Green posted and wrote, “Badass.” You can see Green’s original tweet and that exchange below.

The finish to my first @WWENXT full sail match. At this point my forearm had been broken for about 4 mins or so.

Cleanest finish? Strongest pin? Absolutely not… but I think I pulled it off with one wrist. #IndyForLife pic.twitter.com/Y3PB0W4h6o — Chelsea Green (@ImChelseaGreen) April 20, 2019