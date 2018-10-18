wrestling / News
WWE News: Chelsea Green Comments on Signing With WWE, Last Night’s NXT Post Game Show, NXT Tag match Set For MSG Show
– Following WWE’s announcement that Chelsea Green and others have signed with the company, Green posted the following Twitter…
WE DID IT!!!
Years of blood, sweat & tears have been shed to take this picture. Thank you @wwenxt @wwe for giving me this opportunity to show the world the Hot Mess. Let the hard work begin. See ya at the top! pic.twitter.com/u6VK3h1bfV
— Chelsea Green (@ImChelseaGreen) October 18, 2018
Say hello to the newest class of recruits at the @WWEPerformCtr! @SuperKingOfBros @MiaYim @ImChelseaGreen @RealPunishment @DanielVidot #JordanOmogbehin #HumbertoCarrillo https://t.co/p5Wy2SlBB5 pic.twitter.com/yeEP69vb51
— Performance Center (@WWEPerformCtr) October 18, 2018
– Johnny Gargano, Ricochet, Pete Dunne, Aleister Black & Velveteen Dream will battle Tommaso Ciampa and The Undisputed ERA at WWE Live on Wednesday, Dec. 26 in Madison Square Garden…
12/26 the #UndisputedERA are coming to the worlds most famous Arena to #ShockTheSystem… https://t.co/XyIyHE1fC7
— Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) October 18, 2018
– Here is the post show for last night’s NXT TV…