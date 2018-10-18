Quantcast

 

WWE News: Chelsea Green Comments on Signing With WWE, Last Night’s NXT Post Game Show, NXT Tag match Set For MSG Show

October 18, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Chelsea Green

– Following WWE’s announcement that Chelsea Green and others have signed with the company, Green posted the following Twitter…

– Johnny Gargano, Ricochet, Pete Dunne, Aleister Black & Velveteen Dream will battle Tommaso Ciampa and The Undisputed ERA at WWE Live on Wednesday, Dec. 26 in Madison Square Garden…

– Here is the post show for last night’s NXT TV…

