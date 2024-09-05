Chelsea Green Comments on Attack by Giulia on WWE NXT

– WWE Superstar Chelsea Green isn’t happy about being taken out by Giulia last Tuesday on NXT TV. She responded to by the NXT X account sharing a clip of the recent attack. The NXT message reads, “MESSAGE. SENT. As @ImChelseaGreen learned, Giulia is about that action! 😤 @giulia0221g #WWENXT”

Chelsea Green later responded, “Ew. I ‘learned’?! Did Giulia Goolia write this tweet?” You can read her comments below: