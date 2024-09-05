wrestling / News
Chelsea Green Comments on Attack by Giulia on WWE NXT
September 5, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Chelsea Green isn’t happy about being taken out by Giulia last Tuesday on NXT TV. She responded to by the NXT X account sharing a clip of the recent attack. The NXT message reads, “MESSAGE. SENT. As @ImChelseaGreen learned, Giulia is about that action! 😤 @giulia0221g #WWENXT”
Chelsea Green later responded, “Ew. I ‘learned’?! Did Giulia Goolia write this tweet?” You can read her comments below:
MESSAGE. SENT.
As @ImChelseaGreen learned, Giulia is about that action! 😤 @giulia0221g #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/R52zzL5dQv
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 5, 2024
Ew. I “learned”?! Did Giulia Goolia write this tweet https://t.co/gFcBN10Yn8
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) September 5, 2024