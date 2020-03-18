wrestling / News
Chelsea Green Comments on Zack Ryder Going Clean Shaven
March 18, 2020 | Posted by
– Zack Ryder has ditched the beard. NXT Superstar Chelsea Green commented on her betrothed, WWE Superstar Zack Ryder, changing up his look with some tweets and photos on her Twitter account. It looks like Ryder is going with a clean shaven look now. You can check out her tweets and photos below.
Holy sh*t. pic.twitter.com/QyPvhVUFgJ
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) March 18, 2020
Omfg. I think I like it though… pic.twitter.com/JAhDJ3oDI0
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) March 18, 2020
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) March 18, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Chael Sonnen Calls Monday’s RAW A ‘Rotten Piece of Garbage’
- Renee Young Teases New WWE Backstage Content Even During Production Shutdown
- Gail Kim On Her WWE Return Being Disappointing, Getting the Daniel Bryan Storyline As She Was About to Quit and Why She Left
- CM Punk On Which Opponents Could Bring Him Back to the Ring, Says The Answer Changes