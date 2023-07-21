wrestling / News
Chelsea Green “Crashes” WWE-Mattel Panel At SDCC
Chelsea Green staged a faux-surprise appearance for an SDCC panel with WWE and Mattel at this week’s San Diego Comic-Con. Green interrupted Seth Rollins’ statements regarding his own action figure midway and took her reserved place to talk toys with the rest of the panel. Green also caught a kudos from Mick Foley after the panel as he spoke about current WWE champions. You can see a few social media posts highlighting her appearance as well as the full video of the panel below.
My absolute favorite @ImChelseaGreen crashes the WWE and Mattel panel. #sdcc pic.twitter.com/A0eokLmsYG
— Legion of Sand (@LegionofSand) July 20, 2023
Mick Foley saying that @ImChelseaGreen and @SonyaDevilleWWE are amazing champions. He knows what’s up! 👑 pic.twitter.com/qJ3klJDSYl
— Kaylee♡ (@kotaXdeville) July 21, 2023
