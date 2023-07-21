wrestling / News

Chelsea Green “Crashes” WWE-Mattel Panel At SDCC

July 21, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
WWE Royal Rumble Chelsea Green Image Credit: BT Sport, WWE

Chelsea Green staged a faux-surprise appearance for an SDCC panel with WWE and Mattel at this week’s San Diego Comic-Con. Green interrupted Seth Rollins’ statements regarding his own action figure midway and took her reserved place to talk toys with the rest of the panel. Green also caught a kudos from Mick Foley after the panel as he spoke about current WWE champions. You can see a few social media posts highlighting her appearance as well as the full video of the panel below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chelsea Green, SDCC, WWE, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading