Chelsea Green “Crashes” WWE-Mattel Panel At SDCC

Chelsea Green staged a faux-surprise appearance for an SDCC panel with WWE and Mattel at this week’s San Diego Comic-Con. Green interrupted Seth Rollins’ statements regarding his own action figure midway and took her reserved place to talk toys with the rest of the panel. Green also caught a kudos from Mick Foley after the panel as he spoke about current WWE champions. You can see a few social media posts highlighting her appearance as well as the full video of the panel below.

My absolute favorite @ImChelseaGreen crashes the WWE and Mattel panel. #sdcc pic.twitter.com/A0eokLmsYG — Legion of Sand (@LegionofSand) July 20, 2023