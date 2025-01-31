Chelsea Green Credits Kelly Kelly With Making Her Fall In Love With Wrestling

Chelsea Green recently looked back at the match that fell in love with pro wrestling. Green spoke with Virgin Radio UK for a new interview and during it, she mentioned how she attended a WWE live event in British Columbia in 2009 that made her fall in love with the business.

“It was a live show in Victoria, Canada, my hometown,” Green said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “It was Kelly Kelly versus Beth Phoenix and that is — I mean, I fell in love with Kelly Kelly. She was wearing a purple sparkly bra, that was it, oh my gosh I fell in love with it.”

Green is the current and first WWE Women’s United States Champion.