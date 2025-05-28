– During a recent interview with LiMPiN AiNT EASY w/ Timmy Baltimore, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green discussed her Royal Rumble moments and why she shines so much in them. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Chelsea Green on her famous Royal Rumble moments: The funny thing is, Royal Rumble makes me the most nervous out of anything in the entire world. I don’t want to say that I don’t like it because as a fan, I love it. Being in it, I can’t stand it. The reason is that I’m just not one of those girls, I’m so competitive in outdoor activities, but in wrestling, I’m not that way. I’ve learned that everyone is so different; there is no point in being competitive with your co-workers.”

ON not wanting to step on someone to get an opportunity: “We’re family and I would never be competitive with my sister for an amazing opportunity, so why would I want to step on someone to get an opportunity in WWE? You get into the Royal Rumble, and it’s a competition with all of your family. You are all in there trying to outperform the rest and I just do not perform well under those pressures.”

On why she shines in every Royal Rumble she competes in: “The reason I shine in every single Royal Rumble is not because of me, it’s because of the agents. The agents have so much fun coming up with my spots. They are not thinking about the moves, we have so many moves in the Royal Rumble that the girls are doing and they are all incredible. I can’t compete with the strength or agility of these women, I just can’t, but what I can do is bring the comedy, ridiculousness, and storyline to something that doesn’t always have a storyline to it. The moments.”

On not knowing what’s going to become a moment: “When I go out there, I don’t know what’s going to be a moment. It could be a flop or the most hilarious thing in the world. I didn’t know in the 2025 Royal Rumble, when I stood amongst four of the strongest black women in the division that that would be a moment. I didn’t even think about it. I thought it would be hilarious, but it was also empowering. It was so fun to watch the feedback from that one little moment that I was going to take for granted. I give all the praise in the world to Ken Doane, Petey Williams, TJ Wilson, Shane Helms, Jason Jordan. They have literally done miracles for my career in those Royal Rumbles.”

Chelsea Green lost her rematch against Zelina Vega for the WWE Women’s United States Championship last weekend at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Vega beat Green to retain her title.