Speaking to Gorilla Position, Chelsea Green spoke about enjoying her current run in WWE and noted that it was what she wanted her first run with the company to be. Green returned to WWE 2023 and since has been given more to do as a comedy act.

Chelsea Green said (via Fightful): “I feel like this is everything I wanted the first go-around. You know when they say everything happens for a reason? I truly am like, ‘Oh, I’m living this.’ There was a reason that I got released, and then I went out and I explored every avenue of the indies, and I came back. I’m doing exactly what I want right now because look at it. You give someone the freedom and the platform to express themselves properly, like I’ve been given right now, and success.”