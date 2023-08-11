Chelsea Green Intends To Defend The Women’s Tag Team Titles Solo If Need Be

In a recent appearance with WWE After The Bell, Chelsea Green shared her thoughts on her teammate Sonya Deville’s injury and expressed her intent to hold on to both belts for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship herself (via Fightful). Green explained that she wouldn’t be relinquishing the titles to anyone that didn’t come and win them in the ring, management included. You can find a few highlights from Green and listen to the complete interview below.

On Deville’s injury and her own path forward: “We’ve had a great run. We’ve become very good friends, but at the end of the day, this is the wrestling business, not the wrestling friendship. I’m going to take these beautiful championships and I’m going to be on my way, onward and upward, that’s all we can do from here.”

On if management tries to intervene with the title possession: “Do you really think Adam Pearce is taking the bull by the horns? It’s Adam Pearce. No, I have gone ahead and contacted my lawyers, and I have contacted management, I’ve let them know, [the titles] are not going anywhere. If they are going somewhere, they’re going to have to really put up a fight because at this point in time, they are coming everywhere with me. Nobody is touching these. Do you know how hard I worked for these? Eight years. Eight years, I have been fired and re-hired from this company. They are not going anywhere.”

On the rumors of a curse on the belts: “They were cursed. Past tense. I am now the woman to change the trajectory of these tag team championships. They are no longer going to be cursed. I’ve gone ahead and bought some items to sage them. You will be seeing that on TikTok. We’re going to make a new pact for these bad boys. I’m the perfect woman to do that.”

On her plans to defend her now-solo title possession: “I would love to be a one man band and defend these bad boys. With that being said, someone has to come to me and present me with a worthy opponent. At this point in time, truly, the titles are around the waist of the only worthy competitor, which is myself. I’m going to need to see the women step it up in the division and prove to me that they deserve a shot at even stepping in the ring with me. I’ll tell you what, I’m not even going to put on an ounce of deodorant in the morning if they’re not worth it.”