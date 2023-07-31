Chelsea Green Defends Britt Baker Over ‘Models and Athletes’ Quote

As reported earlier today, Britt Baker responded to a troll account on Twitter last night that called her out for a quote from 2021. She had made comments about the rumors that WWE was not hiring independent wrestlers. Baker claimed the quote was taken out of context, and her tweet was in support of independent wrestling, not a shot at the WWE Performance Center. Chelsea Green also went on Twitter to defend her friend, noting that she herself is not a product of the PC and is successful in the company.

She wrote: “Hold up. I’m absolutely not a product of the PC. Don’t put me in this list when you’re trying to come for my friend. 3/5 of those women were indy wrestlers.”

