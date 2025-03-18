– During a recent NASCAR press conference event at the Pennzoil 400 Press Conference, when asked about the subject by Unlikely’s Adrian Hernandez, WWE Superstar and Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green discussed taking inspiration from WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, wearing some Cactus Jack-inspired attire for her Street Fight against Michin on SmackDown. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Chelsea Green on her Cactus Jack style ring gear: “You probably know if you’ve followed my career that one thing that I do is I dive head-first into everything, whether it’s my gear, the character, the storyline, the feud, whatever it is. So I knew going into this Street Fight that I had to make it special, and I wasn’t sure how. I kept playing with the idea of, is it a look? Am I bringing something back that’s nostalgic for the fans? That’s how I landed on Mick Foley. I love Mick Foley. I’ve had a great relationship with him for the past ten years. So I texted him, and I said, ‘How would you feel if, not only I dressed as Cactus Jack, but I also came out with a shirt that was a parody, a play on the shirt that you came out with back in the day?’”

On Foley loving the idea: “He loved it, he was supportive, and I just knew that was the right decision, especially being in Philly with the ECW ties, the hardcore ties. I think he was the perfect person to kind of do that for, and we’re helping each other in a sense as well. I’m reminding people of how amazing he was, and he’s reposting my photos and my shirt. It’s just the best. I do feel like Mick Foley is one of those people, when they say you don’t want to meet your heroes or your idols, that does not exist with Mick Foley. He is just as amazing as you could imagine.”

On the headspace she put herself in: “I put myself, and I kind of get in the headspace of, ‘What do the fans want to see?’ The fans don’t care if I come out with specific colors on. Maybe they care if I’m wearing an Eagles jersey in Philly, but that doesn’t resonate with all of WWE. That just resonates with the people in the audience, in Philly, and I’m always trying to think, how do I get the entire WWE Universe talking? Not only that, if I’m backstage and people are stopping me, my coworkers are stopping me and telling me how awesome how awesome this outfit is, I did my job. I’m just always trying to get in the mind of fans, but it’s hard, and I’m learning as I go, too. People tell me on Twitter and on social media whether I did something right or wrong. Thank god that was correct [laughs].”

Chelsea Green defeated Michin to retain her title for the recent bout.