Chelsea Green Recalls One Of Her Most Embarrassing Moments In NXT

Chelsea Green recently debuted her new 50 Shades of Green podcast, and in the debut episode, she revealed one of her most embarrassing in-ring moments in a segment called Hot Mess Confessions.

In the first installment of the segment, Green recalled hitting her finishing move backward in a match against Kayden Carter on NXT back in February of last year (via Fightful):

“Every week I will be confessing something to you guys, whether it’s something that happened to me this week, in the past, most likely something embarrassing. This week I want to paint you a picture, I’m already sweating just thinking about this. Imagine: you’ve got your new expensive gear, got your hair done, got your makeup done, you’ve got your deepest darkest sexiest tan on and you are fucking ready to do the damn thing, ready to show those wrestling fans who the fuck you are! Lovers, let me take you back to February 19, 2020, right before we went into the pandemic; because I’ve got a confession to make. If you’ve seen the match you already know but I need you to hear from me, I need you to hear it straight out of my mouth. I feel like once I say this, I’m going to feel better about it, you know? Sometimes you just need to talk about your embarrassing shit.”

“So I grabbed Kayden Carter and I hit my finishing move backward. Yep, that’s right. I didn’t know it was possible until I did it. I didn’t know it was possible until I was in it on live television. So, I hit the move that I have been doing since the start of the wrestling career, the only finishing move I’ve ever done people, the only finishing move I’ve ever done, and I hit it wrong. Truly, one of the most embarrassing things to happen in my wrestling career. Yeah, it was bad. I did, I remember being in that move, telling Kayden, ‘We’re doing it, we’re going,’ and thinking after I pinned her, ‘What the fuck were people thinking when they just saw that!?’ After watching it back, look, it doesn’t look that bad. It looks like a finishing move. If you don’t watch wrestling, if you don’t know who I am, which probably most people didn’t, maybe they didn’t even know. But damn, if you’re a fan, you know homegirl got herself in a pickle when she hooked her finishing move backward.”

Green recently trademarked the 50 Shades of Green podcast name after she was let go by WWE as part of the company’s latest round of releases.