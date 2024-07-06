Chelsea Green Says Her Entire Career Has Led To Tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank

In an interview with The Toronto Sun, Chelsea Green spoke about taking part in the Money in the Bank ladder match tonight and how her career has led to this moment. Here are highlights:

On being part of Money in the Bank: “I feel like this, these past 10 years, have led me to this moment. There have been times in my career where I’ve kind of thought: ‘Oh, maybe it was all worth it for this moment,’ but truly, being able to be back in WWE, be at a (premium live event), have it be Money in the Bank and have it be in Canada, this is it. I’m sorry, but it just does not get any better than coming home for a PLE and possibly being able to show off a Money In the Bank briefcase to my friends and my family.”

On how hard she’s worked to get here: “It’s been the craziest journey,” she said. “You guys have followed me through so many ‘no’s,’ so many broken bones, so many failed character attempts and successful character attempts and all sorts of things. I think that coming to Toronto this weekend, it makes it all worth it.”

On struggling early in her career: “For the first five years of my career, I felt like I was just chasing the carrot that was always dangling in front of me and I was never able to catch it. And then, once I calmed down and I looked back and I realized it’s not necessarily about where I’m trying to go, it’s about all the things that I did along the way, that’s when I just slowed down and realized: ‘OK, WWE may not open the door for me right now. Because WWE didn’t open the door for me, I was able to be a part of the amazing shows and these amazing companies and now that I am here, that’s what makes me unique.”