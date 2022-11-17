wrestling / News

Chelsea Green Expected To Be Back In WWE Soon

November 17, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chelsea Green ROH Best in the World Image Credit: ROH/Twitter

As previously reported, WWE is interested in bringing back Chelsea Green, who recently wrapped up her run in Impact Wrestling. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that Green is expected to be back in the company any day now.

It was noted that it’s been talked about in WWE as a done deal, although at this time it’s unknown if she’s “put pen to paper” yet.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chelsea Green, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading