– During a recent interview with the Lightweights Podcast, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green discussed bringing in Alba Fyre into the Secret Hervice. The initial idea was to use Bea Priestley (formerly Blair Davenport). However, Alba Fyre joined the group instead. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Chelsea Green on talks about using Blair Davenport for the Secret Hervice: “When we were talking about a third (member of Secret Hervice), at first it was going to be Blair Davenport, and when Blair was released, it was obviously a really — kind of like a bummer moment, like man, maybe we’re not gonna grow, maybe we’re not gonna be a faction. We’re just gonna be a tag team and then we both kind of had the idea, ‘What if we can convince them to get Kay Lee? Alba.’ Because Kay Lee is Piper’s best friend from Scotland, from years of working together and she also lived with us in Japan.”

On her history with Alba Fyre (aka Kay Lee Ray): “The three of us worked for STARDOM together so it’s perfect. We have history, we have a relationship, we have a friendship, we mesh already, we know each other’s quirks and downfalls too so we can work around those and it’s just been really fun. I mean, it’s a challenge always to be in a group. You’re always gonna try to figure out week to week how you continue this. It’s not just about you. You can’t always be the center of attention. We have to figure out how to shift constantly and work around WWE’s creative that week.”

On talks of bringing in Zoey Stark to the faction: “Yes, definitely, and we do have ideas for it (Secret Hervice) to get bigger. Now, again, so much has changed since I lost the title. I think fans would be shocked at the way it’s kind of gone (here & there). It was supposed to go from here to here to here. So much has happened from here to here, that like, who knows? Zoey (Stark is who I considered for the faction). But Zoey blew her knee out. I would have really loved Zoey to be in the faction. I would have really loved her to be in the group, to be a Secret Hervice member and to have a sleeveless suit, to show her guns. That was always my vision.”

On her other ideas for the faction: “So I’m really sad about that. There’s so many people. I have all these funny names in my head. ‘The Direct-HER, The Secretary of Slay, The Glamander in Chief.’ There’s so many people I could put in there. I’ve always wanted to be a member of Pretty Deadly. Maybe Pretty Deadly could be a member of the Secret Hervice. Who knows? And there’s so many girls in NXT. I mean, Arianna Grace is a shoo-in for my Secretary of Slay. You know, makeup artist, my stylist, my cousin, my — who knows?”

Chelsea Green was unsuccessful in her effort to regain the WWE Women’s United States Title last month at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. She lost to Zelina Vega in their rematch at the event.