– During a recent interview with the Lightweights Podcast, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green discussed why she doesn’t like to go back and rewatch her previous matches. However, she did name two of her matches she does like to rewatch, such as her one with Pentagon in Lucha Underground. Another one is her bout at All In 2018, where she competed in a Four Corner Survival Match against Tessa Blanchard, Britt Baker, and Madison Rayne. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chelsea Green on struggling with watching back her old matches: “In NXT, we have these sessions called skull sessions where we sit around a table, and a there’s a TV, and we watch our matches and we talk about them and how we can make them better. I can’t do that. I cannot do that. I cannot watch myself. It’s so cringe. I never want to second-guess why I made a face or why I did what I did.”

On the beauty of her WWE character: “I think the beauty about my character is that, like, that’s why I’m comical is because I’m not thinking about the stupidity of it. And if I watch it, I will. So, I cannot watch myself. I’ve I don’t think I’ve ever watched a match of mine back.”

On why she likes to rewatch her Lucha Underground match with Pentagon and her match at All In 2018: “I feel like now I’ve watched the Pentagon match because everyone has clipped every second of it. And I think I’ve probably watched my entire All In match because again, Twitter has kind of like clipped it all. Yeah, I think I’ve seen those two matches. I have never ever gone back and pressed play and watched myself wrestle.”

Chelsea Green was in action again last Friday at WWE SmackDown. She lost to Charlotte Flair in a singles bout.