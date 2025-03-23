– During a recent NASCAR press conference event at the Pennzoil 400 Press Conference (via Unlikely’s Adrian Hernandez), WWE Superstar and Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green discussed WWE adding the Women’s United States Championship and how it’s the result of the recent surge in popularity for women’s sports. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chelsea Green on her title reign: “So, I just hit 90 days as the first-ever, longest-reigning United States Women’s Champion. I’m very proud of that; I’m mostly proud because I think that this belt just goes to show how amazing women in sport are doing. We saw a huge resurgence of women in sport in 2024. We saw the WNBA pop off, right? Like, they are filling up stadiums. We’ve seen rugby, women’s rugby; I didn’t even really know that existed. We’ve seen women in soccer take off with all the other things that they’re doing in their career.”

On the rise in popularity for women’s sports: “I just feel like this is another aspect of us saying, ‘We can fill up stadiums. Us as women, we can fill up stadiums; we can have pay-per-views, and this proves it: right here, we just shattered another glass ceiling.’ So, that’s why it’s really special to me personally.”

Chelsea Green successfully defended her title earlier last Tuesday on WWE NXT TV, beating Sol Ruca.