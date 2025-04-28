wrestling / News
Chelsea Green Gives ‘Farewell Address’ After Losing Women’s US Title
April 27, 2025 | Posted by
A picture is worth a thousand words, something Chelsea Green wanted to prove with her “farewell address” after she lost the WWE Women’s United States Championship. Green lost the title to Zelina Vega on Friday’s show and while Green wanted a recount, she appears to have given up on that for now.
Green posted to Twitter on Sunday, sharing a picture of the US Capital building and a flag at half-mast and writing:
“Goodbye for now @WWE
This is my farewell address”
Goodbye for now @WWE
This is my farewell address 🇺🇸🫡 pic.twitter.com/tpIAMNI3wW
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 27, 2025
