Chelsea Green Gives ‘Farewell Address’ After Losing Women’s US Title

A picture is worth a thousand words, something Chelsea Green wanted to prove with her “farewell address” after she lost the WWE Women’s United States Championship. Green lost the title to Zelina Vega on Friday’s show and while Green wanted a recount, she appears to have given up on that for now.

Green posted to Twitter on Sunday, sharing a picture of the US Capital building and a flag at half-mast and writing:

“Goodbye for now @WWE This is my farewell address”