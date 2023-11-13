wrestling / News
Chelsea Green Is Filming A Movie in Canada
November 13, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Chelsea Green revealed that she is part of a movie that is currently filming in Canada. She didn’t provide any details on the film.
She wrote: “This week I get to be on Monday Night Raw, shoot a movie in Canada & still make it home to kiss my husband. 2023 has blessed me.”
This week I get to be on Monday Night Raw, shoot a movie in Canada & still make it home to kiss my husband.
2023 has blessed me 🖤
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) November 12, 2023
