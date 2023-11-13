wrestling / News

Chelsea Green Is Filming A Movie in Canada

November 13, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chelsea Green

In a post on Twitter, Chelsea Green revealed that she is part of a movie that is currently filming in Canada. She didn’t provide any details on the film.

She wrote: “This week I get to be on Monday Night Raw, shoot a movie in Canada & still make it home to kiss my husband. 2023 has blessed me.

Chelsea Green, Joseph Lee

