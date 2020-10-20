Chelsea Green Fires Back at Critic Over Advertising Swimsuit Calendar, Shares Bikini Pic

Chelsea Green got someone throwing shade her way after she posted to promote her 2021 swimsuit calendar, and she fired back with a new pic. Green posted a photo of her 2020 calendar on Monday morning announcing that pre-orders had opened for the 2021 edition. This apparently led to someone criticizing her for promoting the calendar instead of working to get into the ring.

In response, Green posted a new beachside photo that she captioned:

“Someone today told me to ‘stop showing your a$$ and get in the ring’… Let it be known that even when I get back to wrestling, I will still be showing my a$$ in a bikini for you haters!”

Green’s last match was in May for NXT and since then she tested positive for COVID-19 but has recovered. She had been rumored for a call up to Raw or Smackdown but that has yet to coalesce.

🄿🅁🄴 🄾🅁🄳🄴🅁

2021 swimsuit calendar

Limited pre orders available! ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/mg7jKv9luM pic.twitter.com/e1ZePzib6l — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) October 19, 2020