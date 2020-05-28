wrestling / News

Chelsea Green Fires Robert Stone After NXT (Video)

May 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chelsea Green Robert Stone NXT

Chelsea Green is going her own way, firing Robert Stone as her manager after this week’s NXT. As you can see in the below video, Green fired Stone after her win alongside Charlotte Flair, noting that she’s “the hottest she’s ever been” and then proceeded to fire him.

Green became Stone’s first client on the January 8th episode of NXT.

