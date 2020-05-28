wrestling / News
Chelsea Green Fires Robert Stone After NXT (Video)
May 28, 2020
Chelsea Green is going her own way, firing Robert Stone as her manager after this week’s NXT. As you can see in the below video, Green fired Stone after her win alongside Charlotte Flair, noting that she’s “the hottest she’s ever been” and then proceeded to fire him.
Green became Stone’s first client on the January 8th episode of NXT.
EXCLUSIVE: After a huge win tonight, @ImChelseaGreen drops a bombshell on @RobertStoneWWE. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/o6IAWpl3vy
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 28, 2020
