Chelsea Green On Her Friendship With Deonna Purrazzo & Others, Matt Cardona Supporting Her

Chelsea Green weighed in on the bonds she’s formed with other wrestling stars like Deonna Purrazzo and Rachel Ellering, as well as the support she gets from Matt Cardona. Green spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and some highlights are below:

On the support she gets from Matt Cardona: “Honestly, it’s awesome. I feel like that’s the best part of our friendship and my relationship with Matt, too. The dynamic is always — not everyone’s going to be on top at the same time, and if you can support your friends and your loved ones while they’re on top, and you’re at the deep depths of the bottom, and you shouldn’t be friends or in a relationship. They’re so happy for me. They’re the first people to text me and congratulate me, just like I am with them.”

On her friendship other women’s stars: “We really started our careers together. Nine years ago, I didn’t even know Deonna, Britt, or Rachel Ellering, and somehow, we just came together and kind of took over the indies. So nice to see good people succeed, and that’s what Deonna is, and I hope — and I know, I shouldn’t say I hope because I know Deonna feels the same way about me. It’s amazing.”