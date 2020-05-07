Chelsea Green Gloats After Victory Over Xia Li, Robert Stone Proclaims Her as the Total Package

– During last night’s episode of NXT, Chelsea Green picked up a win over Xia Li in a singles match. Following NXT, Green and her manager, Robert Stone, commented on her win and last night’s match.

Stone tweeted after the show, “Two things happened earlier tonight… 1. @ImChelseaGreen showed exactly why she is a #TotalPackage and 2. I showed that I’m a nice enough guy to lend a helping hand. #RobertStoneBrand”

Chelsea Green took to her own Twitter account and gloated on her victory, which you can see below. She tweeted, “Twitter out here like: ‘Chelsea sucks!’ ‘Chelsea’s so overhyped’ ‘I don’t like Chelsea’ @WWE I’m out here like: [Photo of Chelsea Green laughing]” You can view their tweets on last night’s NXT below.

