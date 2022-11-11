Impact News: Chelsea Green Goes ‘Home’ On Impact Wrestling, Trey Miguel Moves on In X-Division Tournament

Chelsea Green is going “home” from Impact, as seen on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The Impact star lost to Mickie James on tonight’s episode and left the arena, telling Deonna Purrazzo that she was “going home” in a manner that was similar to Mickie James’ promo for her loss before announcing that she was going on her “Last Rodeo”:

– Trey Miguel earned a spot in the X-Division Championship match at Impact Over Drive by winning his semifinal match on tonight’s show. Miguel beat Mike Bailey to advance to the finals, which takes place next week at Impact Over Drive: