Chelsea Green Had A Feeling She Would Be Asked To Be In Royal Rumble Before WWE Added Her To It

In an interview with Conversations With Love, Chelsea Green spoke about her appearance in the 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble, and how she had a feeling she’d be asked to be in it before she was. We were sent the following highlights:

Becoming a TV wrestler again earlier than expected: “I feel like everything in my career I’ve got before I was ready, except the stuff I’ve been given at WWE. I’ve been ready for that. There’s no better feeling than performing. This is just exactly what I wanted to do, is perform on TV in front of fans, and I’m doing it. It’s crazy.”

Entering the Royal Rumble: “I don’t know why, but I get this women’s intuition I always call it, where I just know when something’s going to happen. And although I hadn’t really been used on TV or anything, I just said to Rob, ‘Rob, I’m going to get gear made for the Rumble. I feel like I’m going to be asked to be in it.’ And he kind of like laughed at me, like ‘what? Okay?’ I just had this feeling, this gut feeling, like ‘I don’t know, man, I just feel like I’m going to be in it.’ I didn’t really find out I was in it until the last minute. Nobody does, and even when you’re then put in it, you’re not necessarily 100% in it. They change it all around last-minute, they change your number, they change whether you’re in it or not in it. So, I was excited, but I didn’t want to get excited until my music hit. I’m telling you, when my music hit, oh my god, I’m so glad that I got kicked out right away because that was the most nerve-wracking thing I’ve ever done.”

Why she feels she keeps getting unexpected opportunities: “I think what happens is someone just throws me a bone, and I think that I’m really good in a situation where it is sink or swim. So far, I have managed to doggy-paddle my way out of all these crazy situations I’ve been thrown in, and I think that has done me a lot of favours. I don’t think anyone expected for me to be used on RAW that day, and then, when they just threw me that bone, I was like ‘well, here it is!’ Even if this is just a match where I’m losing in two minutes, I don’t care. I’m going to go out there and look the best I’ve ever looked and look at Charlotte in the eyes and show every single person that yes, there is another woman out here who is the same size as Charlotte, who can go toe-to-toe with her, and I think that’s what I did.”